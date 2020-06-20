President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

All eyes turn today toward Tulsa, Oklahoma, as President Donald Trump prepares to address his first rally in months. The event is viewed as an official kick-off to the presidential campaign that was delayed by the pandemic.

Attendance should be large, and Tulsa is bracing for counter-demonstrators to the anticipated turnout. Trump will speak twice – once inside the arena, and then shifting to the overflow crowd expected to gather outside. Supporters are already lining up outside the Bank of Oklahoma Center, where the rally is scheduled for 8 PM ET/5 PM Pacific.

Before departing, though, the President gave a shot against former security adviser John Bolton, whose new book, The Room Where It Happened, has been excerpted as it awaits official publication. The book offers some dishy anecdotes about working with Trump.

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far: