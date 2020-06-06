Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘New Amsterdam’ EPs & Stars Talk Importance Of Fiction In Fostering Dialogue On Healthcare Access & How Pandemic Will Inform Stories Told Going Forward — ATX

Got A Tip? Tip Us

President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump Shutterstock

President Donald Trump’s early tweetstorm today commemorated D-Day and the Allied invasion of Normandy, the catalyst for victory in the European theater of World War II.

He also retweeted the White House account’s memorial on this day, spotlighted an endorsement for the economy’s jobs report, and took a stab at a current nemesis, Antifa.

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad