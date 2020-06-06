On June 6, 1944, our Greatest Generation bravely stormed the beaches of Normandy.
"Those who fought here won a future for our nation. They won the survival of our civilization. And they showed us the way to love, cherish, and defend our way of life for many centuries to come." pic.twitter.com/XbrWIkXFfl
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition
President Donald Trump’s early tweetstorm today commemorated D-Day and the Allied invasion of Normandy, the catalyst for victory in the European theater of World War II.
He also retweeted the White House account’s memorial on this day, spotlighted an endorsement for the economy’s jobs report, and took a stab at a current nemesis, Antifa.
We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
