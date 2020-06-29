Pitch stars Kylie Bunbury and Mark-Paul Gosselaar have teamed up for a video promo to highlight the baseball drama’s streaming presence on Hulu.

Back in character as Ginny and Mike, the spot begins with Bunbury as Ginny dressed in her San Diego Padres jersey and cap, doing what she does best – throwing pitches. Cut to Gosselaar lying on a chaise lounge with a cap pulled over his eyes, who catches the ball without looking.

“You’re dropping your shoulder,” he chides her, to which she quickly replies, “I’m not dropping my shoulder.” After going back-and-forth a couple times (“You’re dropping your shoulder”/”I’m not dropping my shoulder”), an aggravated Ginny notes, “You’re not even watching.” Mike says “I can hear you,” which is answered by Ginny saying “You could hear my shoulder?..ok give me the ball!” The spot ends with Mike saying “You’re just itching to get back in there aren’t you?” to which Ginny replies, “Aren’t you?” You can watch it below.



Pitch became available to stream on Hulu after Fox canceled the drama series after one season.