‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Movie Eyed With Margot Robbie & ‘Birds Of Prey’ Scribe Christina Hodson

Margot Robbie and her Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson are in early talks to front a female-driven Pirates of the Caribbean movie at Disney. Hodson would write the script, and Robbie will star if the deal makes.

Deadline confirmed the talks for the project, which would be a stand-alone film in the Pirates franchise rather than a spinoff or a sequel, according to THR, which first reported the news today.

This would be separate from the Pirates reboot that emerged last fall with Emmy-winning Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott, who co-wrote the first four Pirates films, crafting a story for a new movie. That team-up came after Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the Deadpool screenwriters who were originally hired to write the script for a sixth installment, dropped out earlier this year.

The Pirates franchise has grossed more than $4.5 billion worldwide.

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, the Robbie-fronted, Hodson-penned spinoff of Warner Bros and DC’s Suicide Squad franchise, has grossed $201.9 million worldwide since its February 7, 2020 bow.