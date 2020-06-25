Pinewood Atlanta Studios Unveils Safety Measures For When Production Resumes

Pinewood Studios Atlanta, a 700-acre film studio in Georgia, announced a technology-led health and safety effort to mitigate and eliminate the transmission of COVID-19.

It is working with medical testing company BioIQ to protect and monitor entrants and with Synexis, a biodefense company, that created a custom plan for the facility using its patented Dry Hydrogen Peroxide technology to reduce viruses, bacteria and mold in the air and on surfaces. Pinewood, which hosts more than 50 production related businesses, said it’s invested over $1 million on new protocols, upgrading its air quality, health testing, sanitation and badging systems.

Georgia is a major production hub that vies with Canada for the most major productions and it’s a state that opened early with studios there waiting for the industry to restart. Pinewood Atlanta Studios is home to some of the entertainment industry’s largest tentpole features. Blackhall Studios, another large facility, also spent $1 million to on health and safety protocols.

Related Story Reopening Hollywood: CEO Of Georgia's Blackhall Studios Retrofits His Production Hub For Return

“We’re committed to making Pinewood Atlanta Studios the cleanest and most secure production facility in the world,” said CEO Frank Patterson. “We meticulously examined our systems and the way in which people interact on our lot to solve for every point of transmission we could uncover. When production restarts, we want all crew members to know that their health and safety is our top priority.”

BioIQ will provide source test kits, oversee the testing processes and lab access for the thousands of individuals coming onto the lot every day including directors, producers, talent, crew and security personnel.

Synexis technology actively deploys DHP into the environment to reduce viruses and other airborne germs. It’s used by sports leagues, hospitals, retail shops, restaurants chains and government institutions.

In addition to testing and filtration, Pinewood will offer PPE and top-of-the-line handwashing systems throughout the 700+ acres of the lot. The facility has also consulted with veteran crew members and experts in crew, costume and design to determine the safest protocols for the best way these individuals can interact, move and eat on set.

Elsewhere within the Pinewood Group, Shepperton Studios and Pinewood Studios are vigilantly aligning with the UK Government’s advice which has seen the implementation of strict site-wide protocols that has seen filming safely resume.