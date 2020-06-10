Pierce Brosnan To Star In Feature Length Adaptation of Brett Marty’s Short ‘Youth’

Pierce Brosnan is set to star in Youth, the feature film directorial debut from writer/director Brett Marty based on his 2016 short of the same name. Marty, Josh Izenberg and Amelia Whitcomb co-wrote the film adaptation, which is being produced by Jib Polhemus, Paul Schiff, and Martin Brennan.

The pic is set in a future not far from now, where “Renewal” has become the world’s hottest (and most expensive) commodity — a procedure to rewind your body’s biological clock back to its prime. Joel (Brosnan), an ad-tech engineer, is about to retire at age 70, after a lengthy career. Not wanting to lose him, his company pays for him and his wife Alice to Renew — a luxury promising a second chance. Alice emerges from the operation in her 20s, but for Joel, the procedure goes tragically wrong. Rather than make him younger, his aging begins accelerating rapidly, and his remaining years evaporate into mere weeks. Trapped in a decaying body, and watching his 45-year marriage disintegrate, Joel becomes desperate enough to force another, more dangerous procedure. Uncovering the dark origins of the technology along the way, Joel must somehow stay alive long enough to reveal to the world what is happening, before it is too late.

Executive producers are Laura Bickford and Hannah Leade with Joshua Izenberg as co-producer. Highland Film Group is handling international rights, while CAA Media Finance oversees domestic. Sales will launch at next month’s Marché du Film Online.

Brosnan is slated to play the King in Sony’s Camila Cabello-led Cinderella adaptation. He’ll next be seen in the Netflix film Eurovision, A24’s False Positive, and Renny Harlin’s The Misfits.

Marty has directed other short films including Albatross and The Fiddler.

Brosnan is repped by CAA, Curtis Brown, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman. Marty is repped by Source | Management + Production.