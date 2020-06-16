Philo Streaming Bundle Adds Starz And Epix To Lineup With Promotional Prices

Philo, the non-sports streaming TV bundle, is adding Epix and Starz to its lineup with three months of discounted rates.

Customers will be able to get Epix for $6 per month, with a promotion dropping the price to $3 per month for the first three months. Starz will be $9 a month, or $5 under the three-month promotion. The special introductory deal lasts through July 13.

“We are excited to provide these premium entertainment brands to our service as they have been consistently requested by our subscribers,” said Mike Keyserling, COO and head of content acquisition at Philo. “In these challenging times, we remain committed to offering high-quality entertainment content at a considerable value and with the addition of Epix and Starz we continue to deliver on this commitment.”

Priced at $20 a month, a level made possible because of the omission of costly sports programming, Philo offers more than 50 channels, including A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Food Network and MTV. It has benefited from accelerating cord-cutting and the dwindling of the traditional pay-TV bundle.

The San Francisco-based company began as a video offering targeted to college campuses before launching as a commercial service nationally in November 2017. Early investors in the company included HBO and Mark Cuban.

In January, the company began airing its first TV branding campaign. While the company has not yet released subscriber numbers, executives tell Deadline their customer base has tripled over the past year and has continued to climb in 2020, rising about 70% over the same period in 2019.

Other internet-delivered TV packages — which initially were known as “skinny bundles” before they bulked up their offerings and pricing — have mostly seen declines in recent quarters. Dish’s Sling TV and AT&T Now have both struggled and Sony’s PlayStation Vue discontinued its service in January.