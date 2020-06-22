‘Perry Mason’ Draws Largest Premiere Night Multi-Platform Viewership For HBO Series In Almost 2 Years

The new Perry Mason limited series launched Sunday night with a 1.7 total viewers, marking the strongest debut night of any series on HBO in nearly two years. Like is the case with most HBO series nowadays, more than half of the audience came from digital viewing.

The Perry Mason debut drew 884,000 viewers for the 9PM linear premiere, and an estimated 1.7 million total viewers across all platforms, surpassing such notable recent HBO series openers as The Outsider and Watchmen.

Starting this morning, HBO has made the premiere episode of Perry Mason available for free here.

Perry Mason, a reboot of the long-running CBS drama. stars Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason, a low-rent private investigator who is living check-to-check and is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage; John Lithgow as Elias Birchard “E.B.” Jonathan, a struggling attorney and a semi-regular employer of Mason; Juliet Rylance as Della Street, E.B. Jonathan’s creative and driven legal secretary; Tatiana Maslany as Sister Alice McKeegan, the leader of the Radiant Assembly of God, preaching to a hungry congregation and a radio audience across the country; Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, a beat cop with a knack for detective work; and Shea Whigham as Pete Strickland, who is hired by Mason as an extra set of eyes on his various investigations.

Executive producers are Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones and TV vet Timothy Van Patten (who also directs). Co-executive producer is Aida Rodgers. Matthew Rhys is the producer of the series created by Rolin Jones & Ron Fitzgerald and based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner.