‘Perfect Harmony’s Anna Camp, Rizwan Manji React To Cancellation, Laud Show’s Diversity

PERFECT HARMONY - "Regionals" Episode 113 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rizwan Manji as Reverend Jax, Paul Vogt as Junior, Tymberlee Hill as Adams Adams, Shanice Williams as Leanne, Geno Segres as Dwayne, Kenton Chen as Quinn, Bradley Whitford as Arthur Cochran, Anna Camp as Ginny, Desi Dennis-Dylan as Karla, Will Greenberg as Wayne -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Perfect Harmony stars Anna Camp and Rizwan Manji are sharing their thoughts on the cancellation of the NBC musical comedy after one season.

“My heart really hurts,” says Camp, who played Ginny on the series starring Bradley Whitford. “We had an incredible female show runner, an incredibly talented and diverse cast, and an incredibly talented and diverse writers room. I’ve never loved every cast member more and never gotten along so well with everyone on a production. We wanted to show that you can bring people of different backgrounds together through the joy of music and we did. So sad to see it go. But I’ll never forget one second of the most joy I’ve had onset. I’ll miss seeing the folks of Conley Fork and I’ll miss Ginny so so much,” adds Camp in an Instagram post.

Manji, who portrayed Reverend Jax, also praised the show’s diversity in a post on Instagram. “Female show runner ✔️ One of the most diverse casts ever ✔️ One of the most diverse writer’s rooms ever ✔️ Female and diverse directors ✔️ Cast/Crew that gets along and respects one another ✔️ CANCELED 😭😭😭 Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but @nbc has decided not to renew @nbcperfectharmony. We had the best Cast, Crew and Fans in the business and I will miss you all terribly. Much love Rev Jax!”, Manji wrote.

Created by Lesley Wake Webster, Perfect Harmony launched in September and ran for 13 episodes. The show featured Whitford as Dr. Arthur Cochran, a recently widowed former instructor at Princeton who becomes music director at a small church in Kentucky, who sets out to transform the church’s failing choir through his unorthodox, yet highly effective methods.

Webster and Whitford executive produced alongside Winer and Jon Radler of Small Dog Picture Company. 20th Century TV, where Small Dog is based, was the studio.