EXCLUSIVE: Spanish megastars Penelope Cruz and Luis Tosar are to star in feature On The Fringe (En Los Margenes), which will mark the directorial debut of Argentine actor Juan Diego Botto (Good Behaviour).

The Spanish-language film, told over the course of one day, will follow interweaving stories, including that of a woman (Cruz) who has 24 hours to prevent herself and her family being evicted from their home by a bank intent on repossessing it. Cell 211 star Tosar will play a passionate lawyer and activist.

Oscar-winner Cruz will produce with Alvaro Longoria of Morena Films after their recent collaboration on Asghar Farhadi’s Everybody Knows. Co-producers are Spain’s RTVE, while Head Gear Films will also provide production funding with Compton Ross and Phil Hunt executive producing. Bankside will launch world sales ahead of the upcoming Cannes virtual market.

Botto, who recently starred in Netflix series White Lines and will next be seen in Warner Bros’ Suicide Squad, is aiming to shoot the ensemble piece in Spain later this year. As part of their research, the filmmakers met and interviewed people who have experienced housing repossession.

Cruz said of On The Fringe: “I think Juan has written a great script and has an important story to tell. I’ve always admired his work as an actor and writer and have always known he will do great things as a director.”

Juan Diego Botto commented: “We wanted to reflect how an economic crisis affects personal and emotional relationships; how crises are brewing for those who live on the edge, for those who live on the fringes. We wanted to tell a story about love and solidarity.”

Longoria added: “This grabbing, emotive and optimistic thriller portrays the thousands of people who are, every day, faced with the terrible drama of losing their home.”

Pain And Glory star Cruz starred alongside Tosar in 2015 drama Ma Ma, which was also produced by Longoria.