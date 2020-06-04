Peabody Awards Ceremony Canceled; Winners To Be Revealed Next Week

The Peabody Awards, which had to postpone its scheduled June 18 winners ceremony in what was to be its first time held in Los Angeles, said Thursday it is now canceling the event. Winners instead will be announced next week and be accepted via video.

The plan calls for the Peabodys to reveal the recipient of its Career Achievement Award on June 8, with winners to be announced June 10.

Organizers in March were forced to postpone the planned in-person gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel — its first ceremony in L.A. in the Peabodys’ 80-year history — because of the coronavirus crisis. In May, nominations were unveiled for the year’s most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and digital media. PBS topped the nominees list with 11 including several the documentaries category via its POV series.

Among the nominees for the best of 2019: HBO’s Emmy winners Succession and Chernobyl, Netflix’s Stranger Things and When They See Us, Amazon’s Fleabag, Hulu’s Ramy, Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly and Apple’s Dickinson. Also in the mix is Ronan Farrow’s podcast based on his book Catch and Kill.

The Peabody Awards are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia. Last year’s 78th annual ceremony was in May at Cipriani Wall Street in New York and hosted by Farrow.