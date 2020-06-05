Paul Walker’s Manager Sues Over Unpaid Commissions

The late Paul Walker’s manager is suing Vagrant Inc., the Fast & Furious actor’s loan-out company, over unpaid commissions.

In a nine-page complaint filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court (read it here), Matt Luber and Luber Roklin Entertainment allege that Vagrant failed to pay “an agreed-upon 5% management commission on Vagrant’s gross earnings, stemming from Mr. Luber’s management of Mr. Walker’s career.”

The breach-of-contract suit demands a jury trial and seeks unspecified damages. John Fowler and Kevin Cammiso of Kibler Fowler & Cave LLP in Los Angeles is representing the plaintiffs in the action.

Walker was killed in November 2013 when the car in which he was a passenger struck a tree at high speed. The driver, Walker’s friend, Roger Rodas, also died at the scene.