Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

SAG-AFTRA Says Attacks On A Free Press Are Assaults On All Freedoms

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Governor Unveils Guidelines For June 12 Restart Of California Film & TV Production

Read the full story

Paul Walker’s Manager Sues Over Unpaid Commissions

The late Paul Walker’s manager is suing Vagrant Inc., the Fast & Furious actor’s loan-out company, over unpaid commissions.

In a nine-page complaint filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court (read it here), Matt Luber and Luber Roklin Entertainment allege that Vagrant failed to pay “an agreed-upon 5% management commission on Vagrant’s gross earnings, stemming from Mr. Luber’s management of Mr. Walker’s career.”

The breach-of-contract suit demands a jury trial and seeks unspecified damages. John Fowler and Kevin Cammiso of Kibler Fowler & Cave LLP in Los Angeles is representing the plaintiffs in the action.

Walker was killed in November 2013 when the car in which he was a passenger struck a tree at high speed. The driver, Walker’s friend, Roger Rodas, also died at the scene.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad