Paramount Television Studios Acquires ‘You Can’t Catch Me’ Novel For Series Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Paramount Television Studios has landed the rights to develop a television series based on Catherine McKenzie’s recently released thriller novel You Can’t Catch Me. McKenzie will serve as an executive producer on the project, along with Broken Road Productions’ Todd Garner and Spencer Walken. You Can’t Catch Me was just published on June 9 by Lake Union.

The book’s official synopsis: “Twelve years ago Jessica Williams escaped a cult. Thanks to the private detective who rescued her, she reintegrated into society, endured an uncomfortable notoriety, and tried to put it all behind her. Then, at an airport bar, Jessica meets a woman with an identical name and birth date. It appears to be just an odd coincidence—until a week later, when Jessica finds her bank account drained and her personal information stolen.

Following a trail of the grifter’s victims, each with the same name, Jessica gathers players—one by one—for her own game. According to her plan, they’ll set a trap and wait for the impostor to strike again. But plans can go awry, and trust can fray, and as Jessica tries to escape the shadows of her childhood, the risks are greater than she imagined. Now, confronting the casualties of her past, Jessica can’t help but wonder…Who will pay the price?”

Paramount Television Studios previously acquired McKenzie’s book I’ll Never Tell for development with the same producing team.

I’ll Never Tell synopsis: “Twenty years ago, Amanda Holmes was found bludgeoned in a rowboat at the MacAllister family’s Camp Macaw. No one was ever charged with the crime. Now, after their parents’ sudden deaths, the MacAllister siblings return to camp to read the will and decide what to do with the prime real estate. But it’s more complicated than a simple vote. The will stipulates that until they unravel the mystery of what happened to Amanda, they can’t settle the estate. Will they work together to finally discover the truth, or will their secrets finally tear the family apart?”

McKenzie also is the author of novels First Street, The Good Liar, Fractured, Smoke, Hidden, Forgotten, Arranged, Spin and Spun.