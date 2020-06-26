Paramount Moves ‘Without Remorse’ To 2021

After Warner Bros. put Wonder Woman 1984 on Oct. 2, Paramount has moved Skydance’s Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse to Feb. 26, 2021.

This is a delayed move by Paramount having nothing to do with the recent Tenet shift from July 31 to Aug. 12. Two weeks ago, Warners moved their Petty Jenkins-directed Gal Gadot sequel to the autumn weekend they hatched an October opening record in last year with DC’s R-rated Joker with $96.2M domestic, $248.4M WW. Without Remorse lands on a weekend where Universal has the Bob Odenkirk action thriller Nobody from director Ilya Naishuller.

Michael B. Jordan stars as John Clark, a Navy SEAL, who goes on a path to avenge his wife’s murder only to find himself inside of a larger conspiracy. Stefano Sollima directs with Josh Appelbaum, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Akiva Goldsman, Jordan, and Andre Nemec producing.