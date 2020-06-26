Click to Skip Ad
Paramount Moves ‘Without Remorse’ To 2021

After Warner Bros. put Wonder Woman 1984 on Oct. 2, Paramount has moved Skydance’s Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse to Feb. 26, 2021. 

This is a delayed move by Paramount having nothing to do with the recent Tenet shift from July 31 to Aug. 12. Two weeks ago, Warners moved their Petty Jenkins-directed Gal Gadot sequel to the autumn weekend they hatched an October opening record in last year with DC’s R-rated Joker with $96.2M domestic, $248.4M WW. Without Remorse lands on a weekend where Universal has the Bob Odenkirk action thriller Nobody from director Ilya Naishuller.

Michael B. Jordan stars as John Clark, a Navy SEAL, who goes on a path to avenge his wife’s murder only to find himself inside of a larger conspiracy. Stefano Sollima directs with Josh Appelbaum, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Akiva Goldsman, Jordan, and Andre Nemec producing.

 

