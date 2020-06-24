EXCLUSIVE: FilmNation is selling international rights for Sundance darling Palm Springs, which previously sold to Hulu and Neon in a whopping $22M global deal at Park City.

Hulu currently has a limited international footprint (which is set to expand in 2021) so this gives the well-received rom-com a chance at reaching a broader audience overseas. We hear that Hulu auditioned sales companies for the film earlier this year and FilmNation recently won out.

In the U.S., the movie is set for a July 10 bow on SVOD platform Hulu. The plan was always for a theatrical release stateside via Neon but that is now more difficult due to the coronavirus.

Neon bosses confirmed yesterday during a Cannes virtual market panel that the film’s domestic cinema component would now largely come from drive-in venues. “Later in the year we would have considered a more traditional release, but now this is what makes sense,” said CEO Tom Quinn.

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti star in the Max Barbakow-directed feature in which Milioti plays a lost and occasionally self-destructive bridesmaid to a younger sister getting hitched in the desert. A moving wedding toast from fellow guest (Samberg) gets the pair talking, and seems to be a decent match until a metaphysical event occurs, leaving the two with ample time to ponder the meaning of life and how it should be spent.

J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes and Peter Gallagher are also among cast.

Producers are Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone and Becky Sloviter, who mounted the project through their Party Over Here banner. The film was financed and also produced by Limelight Productions, led by Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker.

FilmNation’s Cannes virtual market slate includes hot projects Emancipation with Will Smith, and Dan Gilroy’s Faster, Cheaper, Better.

FilmNation, Hulu and Neon declined to comment for this article.