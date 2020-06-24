‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’, ‘Kimmy Schmidt’ Added To Paley Front Row Series

Click to Skip Ad
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
NBC; Netflix

Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and NBC’s recently renewed Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist have joined the roster for Paley Front Row, the virtual panel series from the Paley Center for Media that has been subbing for the organization’s PaleyLive programs.

The ongoing series continues July 3 with “Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: A Conversation with the Stars and Creators.” Creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock will reunite the cast of the series’ recent interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs The Reverend including Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, Jon Hamm and Daniel Radcliffe.

On July 10 comes “NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: A Conversation with the Stars and Creators,” with creator Austin Winsberg and choreographer Mandy Moore to be joined by star Jane Levy, Lauren Graham, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and John Clarence Stewart.

The panels, part of Paley@Home Presented by Citi and prerecorded, can be watched beginning on their launch days at noon ET by subscribing to Paley Center’s YouTube channel. More series will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We’re so excited to start July with these outstanding selections to our Paley Front Row Presented by Citi programming schedule,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO.

