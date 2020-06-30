Pablo Torre Replaces Mina Kimes on ‘ESPN Daily’ Podcast In Multi-Year Extension Deal

ESPN’s Pablo Torre signed a multi-year contract extension to become the new host of the ESPN Daily podcast. He is due to be full-time in August after working select episodes in July. Torre will be replacing the original host, Mina Kimes, who is leaving to join NFL Live and host The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny football podcast.

ESPN Daily is a weekday morning podcast which aims to deliver fans an inside look at sport’s most intriguing stories with ESPN’s leading reporters, producers and commentators.

Torre will be also be continuing his role on ESPN’s Highly Questionable and Around the Horn as well as his guest appearances on other ESPN shows.

Said ESPN EVP Norby Williamson: “Pablo, with his multi-platform and journalistic expertise, will continue bringing the top sports stories to life in new and insightful ways for fans as the host of ESPN Daily. Sports fans will appreciate Pablo joining the ESPN Podcast space as a leading, daily voice.”

Torre joined ESPN from Sports Illustrated in 2012 as a senior writer for ESPN.com and ESPN The Magazine. His writing has been honored by the Society of Professional Journalists, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Boxing Writers Association of America, the Association of Health Care Journalists, GLAAD, Mental Health America, and The Best American Sports Writing.