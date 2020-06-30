‘Ozark’ Renewed For Supersized Fourth & Final Season By Netflix

The saga of the Byrde family will soon be coming to an end after Netflix renewed Ozark for an expanded fourth and final season.

The drama, which stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner, has been renewed for 14 final episodes with the season split into two seven-episode parts.

The new season will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family’s journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks, particularly after that season three ending.

Bateman plays Marty Byrde, a financial advisor-turned-money launderer for a Mexican drug cartel, who moves to the Lake of the Ozarks to make good for the cartel. Linney stars as his wife Wendy, who becomes wrapped up in a series of schemes, including casino operations in season three. Cast returning includes Garner, who plays Ruth Langmore, the Byrde’s younger consigliere, Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Bryde, Charlie Tahan as Ruth’s cousin Wyatt Langmore and Lisa Emery as local heroin distributor Darlene Snell.

Chris Mundy will return as showrunner, writer and executive producer and will reunite with Bateman as the creative force behind both parts of the new season.

Produced by MRC Television, it is exec produced by Bateman, Mundy, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque. Linney will also be a Co-Executive Producer for Season 4.

The show has been a slow-burning hit for Netflix, which revealed during its first-quarter financial results that the third season was set to be viewed by just under 30M in the first four weeks after is March 27 premiere.

The drama, which launched in 2017, has scored 14 Emmy nominations with two wins, to date, for Jason Bateman for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and for Julia Garner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. The series also garnered two Golden Globe nominations and six Screen Actors Guild nominations for its performances by Bateman, Garner and Laura Linney.

Bateman, Linney, Garner and Mundy recently appeared at Deadline’s Contenders Television livestream event. “We are very proud of what we did, but we would be lying if we said we didn’t have a little virus aid,” Bateman told Deadline. “We had some gratuitous timing with the show coming out when everyone had nothing to look at except their walls and television. Hopefully people liked what they were looking at,” he added, noting that while the captured audience was nice, it was the talented group behind the camera and in front that really made the difference.

The streaming platform did not reveal when it plans to air the final run of Ozark but it will likely not be until 2021 at the earliest, depending on how long the COVID-19 production shutdown lasts.

Of the renewal, Bateman said, “A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes. I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”

Mundy added, “We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right. It’s been such a great adventure for all of us — both on screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.

Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content, said, “Ozark is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim. We’re so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can’t wait to see how the Byrdes’ journey comes to a close.”