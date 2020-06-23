Oscar Winner Barry Jenkins Teams With Leonardo DiCaprio & Netflix On Film Adaptation Of ‘Virunga’ Documentary

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix and Leonardo DiCaprio are reteaming for a feature adaptation to the documentary Virunga, which will be written by Oscar-winning Moonlight helmer Barry Jenkins. The Oscar-nominated docu, written and directed by Orlando von Einsiedel, was released on the streamer in 2014 and picked up an Oscar nomination.

DiCaprio, who served as an executive producer on the docu, is producing the project with his Appian Way partners Jennifer Davisson and Phillip Watson as well as Oscar-winner Joanna Natasegara for London-based Violet Films. von Einsiedel will serve as exec producer.

The true story follows rangers risking their lives to save Africa’s most precious national park and its endangered gorillas.

Jenkins, who was also lauded for his adaptation of James Baldwin’s If Beale Street Could Talk, is attached to direct Fox Searchlight’s biopic about Alvin Ailey, one of the most influential choreographers of the 20th Century. He also penned the screenplay to Rachel Morrison’s directorial debut, Flint Strong, and has a series adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s bestselling novel The Underground Railroad forthcoming on Amazon.