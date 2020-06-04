Oprah Winfrey Hosts Two-Night OWN Special About Racism In America Simulcast On All Discovery Networks

Amid continuing civil unrest in America following the death of George Floyd, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has set OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?, a two-hour special that will simulcast on OWN and across all of Discovery’s 18 other U.S. networks..

REX/Shutterstock

The special, which airs Tuesday, June 9 and Wednesday, June 10 at 9 PM, features Oprah Winfrey as she speaks with a range of Black thought leaders, activists and artists about systematic racism and the current state of America.

Featured guests include politician Stacey Abrams, journalist Charles M. Blow; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; Academy award-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay (When They See Us, Queen Sugar), professor and author Jennifer Eberhardt (author of “Biased”); journalist and Pulitzer prize-winning founder of the “1619 Project” Nikole Hannah-Jones; historian and author Ibram Kendi (“How to be an Anti-Racist”), award-winning actor David Oyelowo (Selma), Color of Change founder Rashad Robinson; and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) national board member Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

Ava Duvernay, David Oyelowo Shutterstock

“I’ve been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what’s next and where we go from here,” said Winfrey. “I thought it would be both of interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns and comments into a national spotlight.”

OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here will stream for free on the Watch OWN and Discovery Family TVE apps, as well as OWN’s Youtube, Facebook and Instagram channels and be available on Discovery’s global platforms in more than 200 countries and territories Produced by OWN, the special is executive produced by Winfrey and Tara Montgomery.