Olivia Munn is attached to star in action feature Replay, which will be introduced to buyers at the Cannes Virtual Marche by The Exchange.

Pic is written and directed by Jimmy Loweree (Absence) and will be produced by Munn alongside Ethan Erwin and Hal Sadoff for Dark Castle Entertainment.

Replay is the story of Erin Staffer, (Munn), whose husband is kidnapped and murdered. Now, armed only with illegal, bleeding edge tech and a desperate plan, Erin must do everything in her power to change the past and save him.

CAA Media Finance is repping the domestic sale.

Dark Castle is currently in post on Simon Barrett’s directorial debut Seance starring Suki Waterhouse and The Expecting directed by Mary Harron and starring AnnaSophia Robb for Quibi. The company is also heading into production in August on Esther, a prequel to its 2009 horror Orphan.

“We are very excited to announce Olivia Munn’s attachment to Replay. She not only is a wonderful actress, but also well known to our buyers which will help make this strong genre project very popular during the market,” said O’Shea of The Exchange.

“Audiences are going to witness the birth of the next great action star with Olivia Munn in this film. And our director, Jimmy Loweree, is an incredible young filmmaker, whose vision for this movie is going to blow people away,” said Erwin from Dark Castle.

Munn and Loweree are both represented by CAA, and additionally Munn is with Atlas Artists and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.