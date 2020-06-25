NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Yanks Movie Theaters Malls & Gyms From Phase 4 As COVID Cases Spike Elsewhere

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has removed movie theaters, as well as malls and gyms, from the list of businesses that can reopen in Phase 4 of the state’s plan to study recent developments — mainly a surge in COVID-19 infections in other states. There’s no set duration for the phases, which depend on heath data, but they have generally lasted about two weeks.

(Texas, one of the earliest states to return to near business as usual will pause any further reopening, its governor said Thursday morning, as coronavirus cases climb.)

All regions in New York state aside from New York City are currently in Phase 3 and five of those are about to move into Phase 4. NYC only started Phase 2 this week so the shift isn’t as relevant there –yet — but still a worrying sign..

“There’s new information that comes out on this virus every day and anyone who thinks this is a static situation is wrong,” Cuomo said on Wednesday. “We’re looking at what’s happening in other states,” he said.

Phase 4 allows social gatherings of as many as 50 people — up from 25. The governor said he wants to make sure the state is making “informed decisions,” including examining air conditioning circulation systems in large venues.

Phase 4 also includes media production – meaning a ramp up of film and TV. It includes indoor and outdoor arts and entertainment venues like museums and zoos wiith social distancing and face covering and capacity restricted to 25% indoors and 33% outdoors. Higher education and pro sports without fans can also resume with some limitations..

The exibition biz has been hard hit financially with theaters closed since March. The summer theatrical release schedule may be in flux A reopening controversy over masks or no masks last week hit a sour note,