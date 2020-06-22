Nordisk Acquires Exposé Book ‘The Club’; MUBI India Expands Library; UKTV Buys ‘Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing’ – Global Briefs

Leading Scandi outfit Nordisk Film has bought film rights to Matilda Voss Gustavsson’s acclaimed 2019 book The Club detailing sexual harassment and misconduct in a cultural institution with close ties to the renowned Swedish Academy. Maren Louise Käehne (Queen Of Hearts) will pen the script based on Gustavsson’s book. Matilda Appelin (Before The Frost) will produce. In 2017, Voss Gustavsson published an article in Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyhete where 18 women detailed rape, threats and harassment centered around a prestigious club – the article brought down the Swedish Academy which had awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature since 1901.

MUBI India has added more than 200 films to its library including titles in the Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali languages. The streamer has struck deals with local distributors including AP International, FilmKaravan, GoQuest, Matra Publications, NFDC, Niv Arts, Shemaroo and Vista India for the movies. The additions include a collaboration with one of India’s most prolific directors, Amit Dutta, which will see the filmmaker’s works added in July. Svetlana Naudiyal, Director of Content for MUBI INDIA said, “One of our key goals is to consistently put a spotlight on the diversity of Indian Cinema—the multitude of narratives, forms, and languages. Showing Amit Dutta’s ingenious work on MUBI is a dream for us, and we’re incredibly excited to begin a special dedicated to his films next month. We are also thrilled to take a significant step in language diversity on MUBI INDIA with our upcoming long-term focus on Tamil and Malayalam cinema.”

Related Story John Cleese Rails Against "Stupid" Removal Of 'Fawlty Towers' Episode From UKTV Archive

BBC Studios-owned UKTV has acquired the first two seasons of BBC show Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing from Keshet International. UKTV channel Dave will take the second-window rights to the distinctive fishing comedy show, made by Owl Power and starring Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse. UKTV acquisitions executive Gaby Sumray said: “These series brought so much joy to BBC audiences and with the frustrations that we’re all experiencing during lockdown, we hope Dave viewers can escape to a place where Bob and Paul – two of the UK’s most treasured comedy greats – can provide entertainment, escapism and calm among the banks of the UK’s beautiful rivers.”