‘No Time To Die’ Going Earlier In November

With Warner Bros./Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong stomping away from its Nov. 20 release date, MGM’s 007 feature No Time to Die will take over that slot in the states. No Time to Die is also going earlier in the UK on Nov. 12 in the UK.

News broke on social media this morning.

Deadline was the first to report that due to COVID-19 and the shutdown of theaters in China at that point in time (back in early March), that No Time to Die was moving off its Easter weekend launchpad of April 10 and heading to Nov. 25, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Wouldn’t be a surprised if Disney/Pixar’s Soul takes over Bond’s old slot stateside of Nov. 25, even though that movie is on Nov. 20. Disney has typically launched their Thanksgiving stretch event pics over the five day period with the exception of last year when they took Frozen 2 out the weekend before Turkey Day, making $130.2M stateside, the fifth best debut for the month of November.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and reportedly is Daniel Craig’s swan song as 007. The pic stars Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright and Christoph Waltz.

Logline for No Time to Die: James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Among the 007 movies, 2012’s Skyfall still holds the domestic opening record for the franchise with $88.3M. That pic is also the highest grossing Bond installment of all-time with $304.3M domestic, $1.1 billion WW.