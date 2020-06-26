Luke Evans Joins ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Luke Evans is set to star opposite Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in Hulu’s tentpole limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s latest book, from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Kidman’s Blossom Films – all key auspices behind HBO’s hit Big Little Lies adaptation — and Endeavor Content.

Co-written by Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss and co-showrun by Kelley and Butterworth, Nine Perfect Strangers the series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

Evans will play Lars, one of the nine “perfect” strangers. In addition to Kidman and McCarthy, he joins previously cast Manny Jacinto.

Nine Perfect Strangers is executive produced by Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Liane Moriarty, Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and McCarthay.. The series is eyeing a 2021 debut.

Evans next stars in the upcoming season of Angel of Darkness, Season 2 of TNT’s The Alienist, which premieres next month. He also just wrapped the lead role in ITV’s The Pembrokeshire Murders, a three-part drama series, based on the true story. On the film side, he recently starred in Midway for New Line. Evans is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and United Agents in the UK.