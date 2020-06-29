Blumhouse Television & Quibi Developing Murder-Mystery Series From Anthony Horowitz

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi is developing a scripted murder-mystery series produced by Blumhouse Television.

Created by Anthony Horowitz (Midsomer Murders, Foyle’s War), the working-titled Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue follows the tale of nine strangers who find themselves lost in a remote Mexican jungle after their small plane crashes. The plot thickens as members are murdered one by one and the remaining survivors must solve the mystery. Cast details weren’t revealed.

Anthony Horowitz Photo: Jon Cartwright

Horowitz serves as showrunner and EP. Blumhouse Television’s Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold and Marci Wiseman also are EP’ing this project.

This is Quibi’s third series being produced by Blumhouse Television. The independent TV studio is also developing Wolves and Villagers and Ten Weeks, the latter series premiering this year.

Horowitz, who also penned the popular Alex Rider teen spy book series as well as creating and writing multiple British TV shows, is repped by United Agents and Nelson Davis.

Founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and ran by CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi launched April 6 as shortform digital platform targeting millennials. Short for “quick bites” the videos are made less than 10 minutes in length with series running up to four hours in length. To date the app has been downloaded over 4 million times.