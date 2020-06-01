Paramount Exec Syrinthia Studer Named EVP At Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Films To Head Live-Action Pics

Syrinthia Studer, the industry veteran who most recently was EVP Worldwide Acquisitions at Paramount, has been hired as EVP of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films. In the new role, she will oversee all live-action features for the combined labels’ Kids & Family Studio, a role that will encompass development, production, acquisitions and co-financing.

Awesomeness is behind recent teen pics To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, The Perfect Date and Before I Fall. Studer will help develop new original Gen Z-targeted films as well as for kids and family.

“Syrinthia’s extensive experience in film across platforms, along with her global understanding of today’s content landscape, make her an invaluable asset to Awesomeness and Nickelodeon’s expanding film business,” said Shelley Zimmerman, EVP Live-Action Studio at Awesomeness and Nickelodeon, to whom Studer will report. “We’re thrilled to have her join the team and lead the charge in creating an exciting new slate of projects and content partnerships that reflect the passions, curiosities and diverse profile of our audiences.”

Related Story Paramount, Sega Sammy Developing 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Sequel

At Paramount as Worldwide Acquisitions EVP, Studer oversaw the studio’s global content acquisitions business across domestic, international, home video, streaming and digital VOD. Among her pickups there was the 2018 comedy Book Club starring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen, which grossed $100 million globally, and scoring home media rights to Richard Linklater’s 2014 Oscar Best Picture nominee Boyhood in a deal with IFC Films.

She held other senior strategic marketing and acquisitions roles at Paramount and before that worked at Loews Cineplex Entertainment.

“Both Awesomeness and Nickelodeon have brought such impactful movies to screens worldwide that reflect the many different realities in which young people live and play,” she said. “I’m excited to continue building upon the studio’s successes, and finding new and compelling stories that allow them to feel seen and heard. I’m excited and thrilled to get to work.”