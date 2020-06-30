Nick Simon Sets New Remotely-Filmed ‘Untitled Horror Movie’ Starring Luke Baines, Claire Holt, Darren Barnet, Emmy Raver-Lampman And Kal Penn

As the pandemic lockdown changes the landscape of film and TV, many are shifting the way they tell stories — and a lot of that is shooting remotely. Filmmaker Nick Simon (The Girl In The Photographs, The Pyramid) has done exactly that with the film Untitled Horror Movie which recently completed principal photography.

Directed by Simon, who co-wrote it with Luke Baines (Shadowhunters, Under the Silver Lake), the comedy-horror was shot entirely during lockdown with the entire writing, pre-production, and filming process taking place remotely. Set on computer screens and found footage style content, the movie follows six actors who decide to shoot their own horror movie as their hit TV show is on the brink of cancellation. In their search for a plot, they unintentionally summon a spirit with an affinity for violence, who starts picking them off one by one.

Baines also stars alongside Claire Holt (47 Meters Down, The Vampire Diaries), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, American Pie), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy, Hamilton), Katherine McNamara (Arrow, The Stand, Shadowhunters) and Timothy Granaderos (13 Reasons Why). The cast also features Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar, Designated Survivor, Sunnyside), Kevin Daniels (Sirens, Ladder 49), and Sohm Kapila (9-1-1, Never Have I Ever).

“I’ve always believed that film should be a collaborative art form, and I don’t think there’s a truer example than with this picture,” said Simon, who was mentored by Wes Craven. “The actors did everything from lighting themselves — guided by our incredible DP, Kevin Duggin — to recording their own sound and doing their own hair and makeup. As crazy as that could have been, it was easily one of the most enjoyable experiences in my professional life. It was one of those once in a lifetime moments when everything aligns at the exact right time.”

The film comes from Sundance and SXSW Grand Jury Award-winning producer Bronwyn Cornelius (Clemency, Never Here) and Marina Stabile (Clemency, Beatriz At Dinner). Randy Sinquefield’s Spectrum Studios financed the picture. CAA Media Finance represents the film’s worldwide distribution rights.