‘Nick Cannon’ Names Katy Murphy Davis & Matt Strauss As Showrunners, Pushes Premiere Date

Daytime Emmy-winning producers Katy Murphy Davis (The Oprah Winfrey Show, Red Table Talk) and Matt Strauss (The View, The Dr. Oz Show, Katie) have been named executive producers and showrunners of Nick Cannon, the new nationally syndicated daytime talker, hosted by Cannon, set for launch this fall. Additionally, the premiere date has moved to October 5, from September 21, to accommodate Cannon’s bi-coastal production commitments, Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury said Thursday.



Nick Cannon has surpassed coverage in 95% of the U.S., including 49 of the top-50 markets, and will originate from the 106 & Park studios in Harlem. The show will feature a mix of music, comedy, sketches, games, pop culture and celebrity interviews.

Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury co-produces Nick Cannon with Cannon’s Ncredible Entertainment.

Davis served as senior supervising producer during much of her 1992-2011 run of The Oprah Winfrey Show. Most recently, she was co- EP of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, and prior to that, served as a creative consultant on NBC’s Today.

Strauss joins Nick Cannon from Endeavor Content, where he launched and developed multiple projects. Previously, he launched and executive produced CBS Television Distribution’s Daily Mail TV, and the successful summer test of Endemol Shine’s Page Six TV. Earlier, Strauss co-executive produced and launched The Meredith Vieira Show for NBC Universal Television Distribution, Katie for Disney-ABC Domestic Television and launched The Dr. Oz Show as a supervising producer for Sony Pictures Television and Harpo Productions.

Cannon and Michael Goldman also serve as executive producers of Nick Cannon, which has been cleared on premier station groups including Fox, CBS, Sinclair, Hearst, Nexstar, Mission, Cox, Sunbeam, Capitol, Meredith, Tegna, Lockwood and CW Plus.