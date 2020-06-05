NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Says “We Were Wrong” In How League Handled National Anthem Kneeling Protests

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell admitted Friday that the league should have listened more closely in the past to players who complained about racism.

Goodell issued an Instagram video today on behalf of the NFL after several star players issued their own video, Stronger Together, on Thursday, asking for the league to condemn racism and support its black players.

The league responded a day later.

“We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Goodell said. “It has been a difficult time for our country. In particular, black people in our country. First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and all the families who have endured police brutality.”

The video caption stated, “We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange”