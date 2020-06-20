New York Yankees And NY Mets Will Hold Spring Training In New York City

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that New York’s Major League Baseball teams, the Yankees and Mets, will hold spring training in the city.

The move comes as MLB has shuttered all 30 of its Florida and Arizona spring training camps for deep cleaning after several teams reported cases of coronavirus among staff and players.

Both the Yankees (Tampa) and Mets (Port St. Lucie) normally train in Florida. But the rising number of coronavirus cases in that state, and the subsequent drop in cases in New York City, makes it logical that the teams would head toward safer climates.

Whether the teams will be training for a regular season remains up in the air. MLB owners and players are locked in contentious negotiations over the number of games to be played in a shortened season and the pay for players.

New York is on track to enter Phase 2 of the coronavirus pandemic reopening process. Cuomo said the Mets would train at Citi Field in Queens, while the Yankees would gather at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx.