New York Drama Desk Awards Gets Rescheduled Airdate

Drama Desk

The pre-recorded 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards, postponed due to the Black Lives Matter protests in New York, has been rescheduled for streaming on Saturday, June 13, at 7:30pm ET.

The special presentation will stream on NY1.com and DramaDeskAwards.com. A simultaneous telecast is planned for New York City’s Spectrum News NY1 channel.

The pre-recorded ceremony was originally set to air May 31. An earlier live event planned for New York’s Town Hall theater had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As previously announced, the special includes appearances by Tituss Burgess, James Corden, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Beanie Feldstein, Santino Fontana, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patti LuPone and Audra McDonald, among others.

The ceremony also includes a celebration of the life and legacy of American theater producer and director Hal Prince as the Drama Desk Awards’ first-ever lifetime achievement honor.

