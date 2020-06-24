New York, New Jersey And Connecticut Announce 14-Day Quarantine For Visitors From States With High COVID-19 Spread

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said that they are imposing a joint travel advisory in which visitors from states with high community spread of COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days.

The travel advisory is effective at midnight tonight.

The list of states includes Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington. The list will be updated to reflect other states that also will be subject to the advisory, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo said that the action is being taken because of concerns that New York — the hardest hit of all states at the start of the outbreak — does not fall back.

“We’ve worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down and we don’t want to see it go up again because people are traveling into the state and bringing it with them,” Cuomo said.

The governors’ action reflects concerns that the coronavirus crisis is worsening, as states reopen their economies. The governors said that the quarantine applies to states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average, or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The travel advisory will be relayed in messaging on highways, airports, websites and social media across the three states. Hotels also are being asked to communicate the 14-day quarantine to guests who have traveled from one of states.