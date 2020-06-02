New York City Imposes 8 PM Curfew Through Sunday After Looting Follows Peaceful Protests

The flagship Macys store in New York City's Herald Square is watched by police after being looted late Monday.

New York City has imposed a curfew of 8 PM on Tuesday, three hours earlier than it was on Monday, after waves of looting followed peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday morning that the curfew would remain in place for the rest of the week, through at least Sunday.

The move came after a night of looting across the city. The flagship Macy’s department store in Herald Square, a familiar site to TV viewers of the Thanksgiving Day parade, and a number of other retail stores were ransacked Monday as police worked to contain the situation.

Before Monday, the last time New York had a curfew was in 1943, when an African-American soldier was shot and injured by a white police officer.

“These protests have power and meaning,” Mayor Bill De Blasio wrote on Twitter late Monday. “But as the night wears on we are seeing groups use them to incite violence and destroy property. Our first priority is keeping people safe, so I’m extending the curfew to Tuesday. It will begin at 8 PM.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday he had coordinated efforts with De Blasio and had planned to double the number of police officers on the streets to 8,000. The show of force did not seem to help deter looting, at least initially, as it swept through Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn and the Bronx, though hundreds of arrests were eventually made. Videos captured by media outlets showed fires being set and looters using sticks and their feet to break through wood, glass and metal and gain access to stores.