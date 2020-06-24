New York City 2020 Marathon Canceled Due To Coronavirus

The 2020 New York City Marathon, the world’s largest marathon originally set to take place on November 1, has been canceled due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers and staff, event organizer New York Road Runners announced today.

The decision was made by NYRR in partnership with the the New York City Mayor’s Office.

“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021.”

Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of NYRR, said canceling the marathon “is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective. Marathon Day and the many related events and activities during race week are part of the heart and soul of New York City and the global running community, and we look forward to coming together next year.”

The organization said it will be connecting directly with registered runners registered by July 15 with more information regarding the cancellation resolution details, including the option to receive a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed complimentary entry in either 2021, 2022, or 2023. Runners who gained entry through a charity or tour operator are asked to reach out beginning July 1 to that organization for available options.

This year’s marathon would have been the 50th running of the event, which began in 1970. In 2019, the marathon drew 53,640 finishers. The 50th running of the New York City Marathon now will take place on November 7, 2021.