New York City Curfew Lifted A Day Earlier Than Planned

The final night of the New York City curfew arrived a day earlier than planned, as Mayor Bill de Blasio unexpectedly lifted the ban Sunday morning.
“New York City: We are lifting the curfew, effective immediately,” de Blasio tweeted, “Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city. Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart.”
The restart refers to Phase 1 of the four-part plan to move towards a business reopening in the city.
The 8 AM to 5 AM curfew was instituted last Monday after looting broke out in the wake of street demonstration over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Its institution was controversial, and drew lawsuits claiming city residents were being deprived of their civil rights.
Many ignored the curfew orders, and some major retailers suffered enormous damage. Most prominently, the Macy’s flagship store was looted.