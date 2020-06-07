New York City Curfew Lifted A Day Earlier Than Planned

The final night of the New York City curfew arrived a day earlier than planned, as Mayor Bill de Blasio unexpectedly lifted the ban Sunday morning.

“New York City: We are lifting the curfew, effective immediately,” de Blasio tweeted, “Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city. Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart.”

The restart refers to Phase 1 of the four-part plan to move towards a business reopening in the city.