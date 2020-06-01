New York City Curfew Announced By Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Click to Skip Ad
Soho, New York City Shutterstock

New York City will be under curfew tonight at 11 p.m. ET until 5 a.m., Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today.

After a weekend of protests over the police killing of George Floyd, that sometimes broke into violent confrontations between police and protestors, the curfew was largely expected, with both Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirming earlier that they’d been discussing the matter.

Cuomo made the announcement this afternoon on WAMC Radio. The curfew marks the first such action for the city in recent memory.

As many as 400 people were arrested by the NYPD over Sunday night/Monday morning, including an unspecified number for looting. High-end shops in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood were targeted for looting and vandalism Sunday night, and several officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Cuomo confirmed that the number of police officers on duty tonight will be double the usual 4,000, and that while the National Guard is on standby he didn’t think deployment would be necessary.

Both Cuomo and de Blasio have condemned the violent turns of the city’s protests including some police actions captured on video. In one widely viewed incident, two police vehicles drove into a crowd of Brooklyn protestors. In another video, an NYPD officer is seen pulling his gun on protestors.

Cuomo and de Blasio had until now resisted curfew.

