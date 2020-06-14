New York Gov. Cuomo Threatens To Shut Down Hamptons, Manhattan For Not Following Social Distancing Rules

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday threatened to take away the punch bowl from the reopening party being celebrated by Manhattanites and Hamptons residents.

Appalled by photos of mass gatherings that are ignoring social distancing protocols, Cuomo said he would shut down various locations again if residents don’t abide by the state’s reopening rules.

“We’re not going to go back to that dark place because local governments didn’t do their job,” Cuomo said. He claimed the state has received 25,000 complaints about health-safety violations since the start of the pandemic, most of them involving bars and restaurants.

“Manhattan and the Hamptons are the leading areas in the state with violations,” Cuomo said. “These are not hard-to-spot violations. People send videos of these violations.”

Two days ago, more than 200 people were captured on video partying on St. Marks Place in the East Village in Manhattan. They were ignoring stipulations on social distancing.

“I’m not going to allow situations to exist, that we know have a high likelihood of causing an increase in the virus,” Cuomo said. “Local governments, do your job.”

Cuomo said he personally phoned “a couple of bars and restaurants myself when I saw pictures of their situations. … And I said to them, ‘You’re playing with your [liquor] license.’ ”

The state is in Phase One of a four-stage plan to reopening. The Hamptons are in Phase Two, which allows outdoor seating at restaurants.