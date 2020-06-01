Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Lachlan Murdoch Addresses Fox Team Over George Floyd Death

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Hollywood Task Force Submits Reopening White Paper To CA & NY Governors - Read It Here

Read the full story

Independent George Floyd Autopsy Calls Death Homicide, Official Report Agrees But Differs On Causes

George Floyd Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
George Floyd, Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Ben Crump Law; Twitter

Results of an independent autopsy report on the death of George Floyd maintained that Floyd died of “sustained pressure on the right side of Floyd’s carotid artery which impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe.”

The second autopsy was conducted at the request of Floyd’s family. The results were released by the family’s lawyer, Benjamin Crump.

That contradicted the original Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s findings that were inconclusive. That official autopsy revealed nothing to support strangulation as the cause of death, concluding that the combined effects of being restrained, chemicals in Floyd’s system and his underlying health issues, including heart disease, likely contributed to his death.

But on Monday the county medical examiner offered more detail.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said Mr. Floyd had died of “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” But the county examiner said other conditions contributed, including that Mr. Floyd suffered from heart disease, was high on fentanyl and had recently used methamphetamine.

George Floyd’s funeral has been set for Thursday. ESPN reports that boxer Floyd Mayweather will pay for the memorial.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad