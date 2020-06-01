Independent George Floyd Autopsy Calls Death Homicide, Official Report Agrees But Differs On Causes

Results of an independent autopsy report on the death of George Floyd maintained that Floyd died of “sustained pressure on the right side of Floyd’s carotid artery which impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe.”

The second autopsy was conducted at the request of Floyd’s family. The results were released by the family’s lawyer, Benjamin Crump.

Independent medical examiners determined #GeorgeFloyd’s death was due to asphyxia from sustained forceful pressure. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/cIbWu8ssWX — Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) June 1, 2020

That contradicted the original Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s findings that were inconclusive. That official autopsy revealed nothing to support strangulation as the cause of death, concluding that the combined effects of being restrained, chemicals in Floyd’s system and his underlying health issues, including heart disease, likely contributed to his death.

But on Monday the county medical examiner offered more detail.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said Mr. Floyd had died of “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” But the county examiner said other conditions contributed, including that Mr. Floyd suffered from heart disease, was high on fentanyl and had recently used methamphetamine.

George Floyd’s funeral has been set for Thursday. ESPN reports that boxer Floyd Mayweather will pay for the memorial.