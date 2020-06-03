New Hollywood Podcast: ‘The Eddy’s Andre Holland Talks Jazz Culture, Music Influences And Shows Off His French

In The Eddy Andre Holland continues to show us his diverse acting chops with the role of Elliott, a jazz pianist who used live be big time in New York but has since moved to Paris where he co-owns the struggling titular club. Before he was schooling us in jazz, we saw him scare things up in the Hulu horror series Castle Rock. He also starred in Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning film Moonlight and navigated early 20th-century surgery in The Knick. With The Eddy, Holland shows us a new side of him — his musical side.

As Elliott’s story unfolds, we get introduced to his casual girlfriend Maja (Joanna Kulig) who is in the house band of The Eddy — which he manages. He also learns that his business partner Farid (Tahar Rahim) is up to some shady things and when his troubled teenage daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) suddenly pops up to live with him, things start to get even more complicated.

Holland stopped by Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to talk about diving deep into the culture of jazz, whether or not he knows how to play a musical instrument and along the way, he gives us a lesson in French. Listen to the episode below.