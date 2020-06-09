New Hollywood Podcast: Jonathan Majors Talks Timeliness Of ‘Da 5 Bloods’, George Floyd Protests And Preserving Art From Marginalized Communities

In Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, actor Jonathan Majors joins a stacked cast that includes Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Chadwick Boseman. But he is no stranger to starring in acclaimed films and TV series alongside some of the best names in the biz.

Majors’s talent has been seen Scott Cooper’s Hostiles, the Yann Demange-directed White Boy Rick, the Dustin Lance Black docudrama miniseries When We Rise. His star continued to rise with the Sundance winner The Last Black Man In San Francisco from Joe Talbot. This year, in addition to starring in the super timely Vietnam war drama Da 5 Bloods on Netflix, he can be seen in Misha Green’s adaptation of Matt Ruff’s Lovecraft Country on HBO which is being produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and J.J. Abrams’s Bad Robot.

From crime dramas during the height of the war on drugs in the ’80s to a docuseries about LGBTQ advocacy to a surreal look at gentrification in San Francisco to a Jim Crow-era horror, Majors has already proven his skills to jump from genre to genre with ease. Da 5 Bloods could very well be a shift in his career as the world will see what he has to offer when the movie hits Netflix on June 12. Majors stopped by Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to talk about how Lee offered him the role in Da 5 Bloods and the impact of Black Lives Matter protests surrounding the death of George Floyd. Listen to the episode below.