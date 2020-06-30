Click to Skip Ad
New Hollywood Podcast: Hasan Minhaj Talks Connecting His Culture To ‘Patriot Act’

By Dino-Ray Ramos, Amanda N'Duka

Cara Howe/Netflix

Hasan Minhaj is probably best known for being a correspondent on The Daily Show and his stand-up comedy, most notably his Netflix special Homecoming King in 2017 which earned him a Peabody Award. That same year he spoke at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. That said, 2017 was a good year for Minhaj — but he continued to glow up with his Netflix current events show  Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.

From politics to marijuana to paying the rent, Minhaj covers a wide swath of topics in his own specific way that differentiates Patriot Act from shows cut from the same cloth. He folds in his South Asian culture, his experience as a child of immigrants and comedy to bring pertinent issues to the forefront.

The Bay Area native joined us for another virtual episode of Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast whilst basking in the sun in his New York home to talk about his Patriot Act, navigating cultural assimilation and how his South Asian heritage and being Muslim informed his comedy — without making the culture the butt of the joke. We also discuss his Postmates habits, his unpopular opinions and his very memorable experience attending his first comedy show. Listen to the episode below.

*This episode was recorded before the events and protests after George Floyd’s death.

