New Europe Sells Scandi Duo ‘Disco’ & ‘A Perfectly Normal Family’ Around The World

EXCLUSIVE: As the Cannes virtual market gets underway, Warsaw-based sales co New Europe has finalized key territory deals on two of its major titles.

Disco, which played Toronto and San Sebastian last year, has been bought for North America and UK by 1091. The film has also locked deals for Australia/NZ (Palace), Czech Rep / Slovakia (Artcam), Iceland (Bioparadis) and Lithuana (Kino Pavasaris).

The company has also closed deals on Rotterdam Film Festival Big Screen Competition winner Perfectly Normal Family. Pic has gone to UK and Ireland (Modern Films), Benelux (September), Switzerland (Xenix), Japan (Shin Nippon), and Germany and Austria (Salzgeber). Haut et Court will release the movie in France.

New Europe’s Cannes slate includes Magnus von Horn’s Cannes label drama Sweat, which was recently bought for France by ARP. The company is also repping Icelandic supernatural drama Lamb starring Noomi Rapace and Norwegian Christmas family animation Christmas At Cattle Hill.