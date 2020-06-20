New Coronavirus Cases Emerging, Putting Pro And College Sports Revival In Jeopardy

Clemson running back Travis Etienne runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Optimism that professional and college sports teams could begin to train and either resume or start their seasons is growing dimmer.

A rash of new coronavirus cases is emerging among professional sports teams and college athletics programs. The new outbreaks cover Major League Baseball, , and the National Hockey League, and span several states.

While the NBA is forging ahead with plans to hold the remainder of its season and playoffs in Orlando, Florida and isolating teams, that state’s cases are on the rise, making it that much more difficult for the players and staff to avoid contacts as they attempt to train.

While the leagues are preparing to play without fans and with limited staff in attendance, they can’t completely control private lives. Thus, there is alarm at the growing number of cases emerging as the larger gatherings come together.

In the latest incidents, the Philadelphia Phillies closed their spring training facility in Clearwater, Fla. after reporting eight employees, including five players, had tested positive for COVID-19. The Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida also shuttered after new cases emerged, as did the San Francisco Giants, who train in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Reports indicate that MLB was thinking of closing all 30 camps for cleaning. The teams are in voluntary workouts while contentious negotiations continue on a partial season.