AMC Networks To Go Dark In Tribute To George Floyd

Five of AMC’s national networks will be going dark in a tribute to George Floyd during his memorial service, which is underway in Minneapolis, MN.

AMC, IFC, We TV, BBC America and SundanceTV will go dark for 8 minutes and 46 seconds at 3:45 PM ET, marking the amount of time that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck, resulting in Floyd’s death. The move by AMC follows the NAACP’s call to observe a moment of silence for pause/reflection at that time.

Earlier this week, all of ViacomCBS’ entertainment and youth brands and platforms went dark for the same amount of time in a tribute to Floyd and as a tribute to all those who have been victims of racism including Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and countless others. Several broadcast networks in the UK also went dark earlier this week.