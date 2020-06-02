Netflix Beams Up eOne’s Australian Kids Animation ‘Alien TV’

Netflix has taken the global rights to eOne and POP Family Entertainment’s Australian children’s animation series Alien TV.

Originally commissioned by the Nine Network, the 26-part CGI series premieres later this month locally and will roll out internationally on Netflix later this summer.

Aimed at kids aged 6-11, Alien TV follows the misadventures of an extra-terrestrial television news crew as they learn about life on planet Earth.

Olivier Dumont, eOne’s president of family brands, said: “Alien TV demonstrates our ongoing commitment to bringing audiences high-quality, original kids programming on the very best platforms.”

The show was made with financial support from Create NSW.