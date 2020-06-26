CAA Signs Netflix ‘Unorthodox’ Actress Shira Haas

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix Unorthodox star Shira Haas has inked with CAA, Deadline has learned.

The Israeli-born actress won an International Narrative Feature Award in the Best Actress category for her performance in Asia at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. In the feature which is eyeing a winter theatrical release, Haas plays teenage daughter, who when stricken with a sudden illness, forms a bond with her once distant mother, Asia.

Haas made her feature film debut in the emotionally complex Israeli drama Princess which made its world premiere at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival. She also played the role of Alma in the Oscar nominated Israeli hit film Foxtrot, which garnered Haas one of her many Ophir Award nominations. She later won an Ophir Award for her performance in Broken Mirrors.

In addition, Haas stars as Ruchami on the international hit series Shtisel, also on Netflix. The series was recently renewed for a third season.

Haas has starred opposite Jessica Chastain in Niki Caro’s 2017 film The Zookeeper’s Wife and appeared in Natalie Portman’s feature directorial debut At Tale of Love and Darkness which premiered at Cannes in 2015.

Haas continues to be represented in Israel by Zohar Yakobson, Wolf Kasteler, and managed by Iris Grossman at Echo Lake Entertainment.