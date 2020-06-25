Netflix UK Chief Anne Mensah Takes RTS Role; ‘Come Dine With Me’ Adapted In Middle East; Emilia Clarke Joins Edinburgh Lineup — Global Briefs

Netflix’s UK vice president of original series Anne Mensah is to chair the Royal Television Society’s Craft & Design Awards. The awards, which take place in November, are now open for entries and a Casting Award has been added as a new category. The 31 categories also include Make Up Design: Drama and Director: Multicamera. Mensah said: “As we face unprecedented times in the television industry, it is even more important we recognise the tireless creativity and hard work that goes into the amazing output of the UK television community.”

Come Dine With Me is going to be remade in Arabic for the first time after ITV Studios sold the hit format to Middle Eastern broadcaster OSN. Yalla Neta’asha will be produced by ITV Studios Middle East and filmed in the United Arab Emirates over the summer, with 45 episodes being produced. Rolla Karam, interim chief content officer at OSN, said: “We believe that Come Dine With Me will be as huge a success in the Middle East as it is in the United Kingdom and across the globe and are very excited for what’s to come in the pipeline in terms of original productions.” The format has now been sold to 40 countries, with over 14,000 episodes produced globally.

Game Of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke has been added to the lineup of the virtual Edinburgh TV Festival, which takes place in August. She will be joined by director Paul Feig for a peer-to-peer session about their work and careers. Other additions include a Gangs Of London masterclass, fresh from the Pulse Films and Sister drama being renewed and picked up by AMC. France Télévisions CEO Delphine Ernotte, Thor Gjermund Eriksen, director-general of NRK, ARD chairman Ulrich Wilhelm, and Noel Curran, chair of the European Broadcasting Union, will also take part in a session on European broadcasting.