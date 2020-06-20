Netflix Circling Big Deal For Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Trial Of Chicago 7’

Netflix is circling a big deal for Aaron Sorkin’s movie The Trial Of Chicago 7, which was due to be released domestically later this year by Paramount, which is shedding another big movie on its slate.

The deal, which is also with producer Cross Creek, has been in the works for a little while once it became clear that Paramount was backing out but it still may not happen because there are a handful of major international markets left to unpick because the streamer wants the world on the film. International territories were initially pre-sold by Rocket Science and CAA, which is handling the new sale.

It’s easy to see why Netflix would want the timely movie.

Based on Sorkin’s screenplay, The Social Network and West Wing scribe also directed the film which is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants charged by the federal government with conspiracy and more, arising from the countercultural protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The story is set in 1968 and 1969, but speaks to the divisiveness of our times and how young people can take on power.

Cast includes Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jonathan Majors, Alex Sharp, Michael Keaton, Jeremy Strong and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Variety was first up with the news, which has been in the ether in recent weeks.