Netflix Lands Rom-Com ‘The Hills Have Eyes For You’ With ‘Tucker & Dale Vs Evil’ Helmer Eli Craig

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired the David Stieve horror/romantic comedy spec script The Hills Have Eyes For You, with Tucker & Dale vs Evil helmer Eli Craig directing and Farah Films producing.

Dan Farah will produce, and Andrew Farah will Exec Produce. Stephanie Davis will serve as a co-producer.

“This is a unique underdog love story with genre bending scares and a lot of laughs,” Craig said. “I think I’ll be in my element for this one.”

David Stieve Courtesy David Stieve

Dan Farah called it “a fresh and fun love story set against the backdrop of an elevated horror comedy.”

Deal marks Stieve’s first studio spec sale. He previously co-wrote the 2007 indie horror comedy, Behind The Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon.

Craig’s Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil became a cult success and he directed the dark comedy Little Evil for Netflix. He is currently developing for Blumhouse and Red Hour Corporate Retreat. He’s got another one, an homage to his own wedding that is the basis for a disaster comedy called Bride And Doom.

Farah Films is producing at Netflix an untitled Vince Vaughn action comedy, and set up the Hellraiser TV series at HBO with Halloween helmer David Gordon Green to direct, with the thriller Shut In nearing production at New Line.

Craig is repped by UTA and Wet Dog Entertainment, Stieve by Farah Films & Management and attorney Mark Muir at Greenberg Glusker. Latter lawyer reps Farah Films as well.